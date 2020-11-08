FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County-native is accused of killing his cell-mate in a Bay Area prison.
Officials say 31-year-old Juan Hernandez stabbed and killed 40-year-old Isaac McCuan at the Salinas Valley State Prison Saturday.
Hernandez has been serving a life sentence at the prison since 2013 after he committed a first-degree murder while living in Fresno County.
Homicide investigators are still looking into what led up to the stabbing.
Fresno County native accused of killing cellmate in Bay Area prison
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News