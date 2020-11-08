Fresno County native accused of killing cellmate in Bay Area prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County-native is accused of killing his cell-mate in a Bay Area prison.

Officials say 31-year-old Juan Hernandez stabbed and killed 40-year-old Isaac McCuan at the Salinas Valley State Prison Saturday.

Hernandez has been serving a life sentence at the prison since 2013 after he committed a first-degree murder while living in Fresno County.

Homicide investigators are still looking into what led up to the stabbing.
