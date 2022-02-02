omicron variant

Fresno County not yet at slowdown with Omicron surge

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County not yet at slowdown with Omicron surge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two years into the pandemic, Fresno County health officials say local hospitals are still treating 606 positive patients, more than they are equipped to handle.

EMS director Dan Lynch says local facilities are running at 107 to 145 percent capacity.

But there is good news for the local healthcare system -- many workers are back on the job after COVID isolations.

"About 50 percent of the employees that were reported off before are now coming back to work, which really is helping us start to staff those surge beds," Lynch said.

Because of the return of workers, Lynch says in the last week, Community Healthcare added 100 beds, a number expected to rise to 136 by the end of this week

But Fresno County is not out of the thick of the Omicron variant surge yet.

While more populated parts of the state are starting to see an improvement in COVID cases, Lynch says Central California tends to lag behind LA and the Bay Area by at least a couple of weeks.

"We are very hopeful that we are getting close to this peak and that we will start to see some sort of a downward trend," Lynch said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoomicron variant
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OMICRON VARIANT
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
CUSD to offer COVID-19 testing for students, staff to return to campus
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
How concerned should you be of new omicron subvariant BA.2?
TOP STORIES
Fowler police sergeant passes away from COVID-19 complications
City of Fresno enforces stronger abatement rules
Central Valley farmers keeping close eye on cold temperatures
Good Sports: Steelers star TJ Watt sending Fresno family to Super Bowl
$500,000 worth of fake merchandise found at Tulare home, deputies say
Atwater police investigating 1st homicide of 2022
Housing Watch: Housing development Rancho Calera coming to Chowchilla
Show More
Biden to send troops to Europe in response to Ukraine tensions
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
Valley nursing programs see rise in applications amid COVID-19 crisis
Man hospitalized after shooting in Visalia, police say
SAT going digital, local district prepping students for changes
More TOP STORIES News