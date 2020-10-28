7 Fresno County library branches will serve as voting centers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials are making it easier for residents to cast their vote for the Presidential election.This weekend, the Fresno County Public Library will open seven of its branches as in-person voting centers.They will be open to voters who need a replacement ballot, need language assistance, or for any other reason.Three locations are in Fresno.Also on the list are libraries in Fowler, Mendota, and Orange Cove, as well as the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley.The voting centers will be open this Saturday through Election Day, next Tuesday.All library operations will be put on hold at these locations, during the election.