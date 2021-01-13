COVID-19 vaccine

Valley's largest physician group preparing to vaccinate senior citizens

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is home to over 140,000 senior citizens over the age of 65.

California's Public Health Department announced an expansion of the vaccine rollout which now makes seniors eligible to get their first COVID-19 shot.

"Vaccinating the most vulnerable among us is the most important and efficient way of saving lives as fast as possible," says Sante's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Synn.

Sante physicians see over 17,000 seniors in the Valley. They'll soon receive letters informing them the vaccine is available.

Dr. Synn expects doses to arrive this week.

"The hope that lies in this vaccine to reduce the incidence of illness and stop the spread of COVID is enormous," he said.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

The federal government initially planned to hold vaccines until people could get their second dose, but Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said states shouldn't wait until all health care workers and long-term care residents are vaccinated before taking care of other groups.

"So this opening up of the vaccinations to the most vulnerable members will leapfrog us ahead in terms of the proposed initial schedule," Dr. Synn said.

RELATED: California is allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce coronavirus vaccines

It is a welcome change to Fresno County's vaccine rollout plan.

"We're just really excited about our seniors being able to get vaccinated sooner rather than later because that's going to be a gift as opposed to waiting for March," says Kelly Lilles.

Anyone 65 or over, regardless of their healthcare provider, can contact their doctor's office for information on how to get the COVID vaccine.
