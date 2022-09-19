27-year-old man shot and killed by Fresno County deputy identified

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a small group of people that said Lopez had a brick and was using it as a weapon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed by a Fresno County sheriff's deputy over the weekend has been identified.

Authorities have identified the man as 27-year-old Mathew Lopez.

The incident happened Saturday on East Weldon Avenue and Mayfair Drive East, an area commonly known as the Mayfair District.

Officials say there was a disturbance at a home in the area between family members and someone had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found a small group of people that said Lopez had a brick and was using it as a weapon.

Deputies say they tried using a Taser on Lopez, but it didn't work.

Authorities say Lopez ran towards a deputy with the brick cocked back. He was ultimately shot and taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Multiple other people at the home also needed medical treatment for injuries they received during the earlier stabbing.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

