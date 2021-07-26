crime

Shooting suspects escape after crashing car in central Fresno during chase

Authorities believe there are two to three people who were involved in the crash still outstanding.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who led Fresno County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase before crashing their car in central Fresno.

Investigators say deputies responded to shots fired near Mayfair and Weldon early Monday morning.

That's when they saw an Audi speeding away from the area. Deputies followed the vehicle and eventually found the car with the lights off on Highway 41 near Shields Avenue.

The driver tried to get off the highway at Ashlan Avenue, but lost control of the car, crossed the street and crashed into a wall between two businesses.

Sheriff's officials said the people in Audi jumped out and ran away into a neighborhood north of Ashlan Avenue, just west of Fresno Street.

Officers from the Clovis and Fresno Police Departments and the California Highway Patrol helped deputies search from yard to yard. They were able to track down one of the suspects and bring them into custody.

Authorities believe there are two to three people who were involved in the crash still outstanding. It's possible the suspects could be armed.

Investigators found shell casings inside the suspects' Audi, but no gun was recovered.

No suspect description has been released.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said no one appeared to be hurt in the shooting on Mayfair and Weldon.

