Local leaders urging California to allow for indoor dining in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials will speak out to demand California allows for safe indoor dining within the county during a press conference on Wednesday.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes, and Fresno city councilmembers Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi will address the county from Fresno City Hall at 2:30 p.m.

The California Restaurant Association will also be in attendance.

A few weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials introduced a new tiered system to determine when counties could reopen certain business sectors.

Fresno County is currently in the purple tier, which only allows for restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

Restaurant owners have invested in making outdoor dining available to customers, but have been met with challenges, including extreme heat and now smoke from nearby wildfires.

