Wildfire in Fresno County prompts evacuation warnings

The fire has already spread to about 75 acres and officials say structures and power lines are under threat.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for some residents as crews battle a wildfire spreading in their neighborhood.

The fire, named the House Fire, broke out at about 12:30 pm in the area of Tollhouse Road and Pittman Hill Road (near Humphreys Station).



The fire has already spread to about 75 acres of woodland and officials say structures and power lines are under threat.

Fire crews are responding from the air and land, trying to keep the flames from spreading further. At least five engines are battling the fire, and more engines and aircraft are requested.



The sheriff's office is warning residents in the aera to begin getting ready to leave should they have to elevate the evacuation warning to an evacuation order.

If you want to find out if your home is affected, you can enter your address in this map provided the sheriff's office.

A massive plume of grey smoke could be seen from miles away from a PG&E camera near Meadow Lakes.

Deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and officials from CAL FIRE and the Forest Service are also at the scene, providing resources and help.

This story is developing and will be updated.
