Fresno County Wine Journey happening this weekend

You'll be able to taste products grown and made right in Central California.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Wine Journey is making a comeback this weekend.

This year's event features 12 wineries and two breweries, including Fresno State Winery, Simonian Farms and Tioga Sequoia.

There will also be vendors, food and live music.

The Fall Harvest Wine Journey is happening Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14, from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Wristbands for the weekend are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

You can bring your own favorite glass or buy one at any of the tasting locations.

