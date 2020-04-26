1 killed in crash on Nees and Chestnut in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are at the scene of a deadly two-car crash in northeast Fresno.They say one person has died and a second person in that same car was injured but is expected to survive.The driver of the other car was not hurt and is now being evaluated to determine if they were driving under the influence.The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on E. Nees Ave & N. Chestnut Ave.An ABC30 insider said traffic was disrupted in all directions around the intersection.The Fresno Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating.