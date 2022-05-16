Driver arrested after leading deputies on chase through Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver in a stolen car led Fresno County deputies on a chase that ended in a crash, sheriff's officials said Monday.Deputies spotted the stolen car near Maroa and Swift before 11:30 pm Sunday.When they tried to pull over the driver, he refused to stop.The suspect crashed into a parked vehicle near Ashlan and Millbrook and was arrested at the scene.He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The suspect will be booked into the Fresno County Jail after he is released.