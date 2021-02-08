rollover crash

Suspected DUI driver arrested after rollover crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a rollover crash in central Fresno on Sunday night.

It happened on southbound Highway 41, north of McKinley Avenue, just before 11:30 pm.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of Honda Civic hit a Nissan Pathfinder, causing the SUV to lose a rear tire.

The Honda overturned, and the Nissan crashed on the right shoulder of the highway.

The driver inside the Pathfinder was taken to the hospital.

The CHP said the driver of the Honda was not hurt. Officers arrested her after she refused to take a field sobriety test.
