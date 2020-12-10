Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with truck in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in northwest Fresno on Wednesday night.The crash happened just before 7 pm on Van Ness Avenue near Menlo.Officials say both vehicles were going northbound on Van Ness, but it's unclear how the collision occurred.The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries, while the truck driver is expected to be OK.Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.