Fresno District Attorney files multiple murder and arson charges against Alan DuPras

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno District Attorney charges Alan Dupras with multiple murders and arson

The Fresno District Attorney has filed multiple murder and arson charges against Alan DuPras for the December killings of his estranged wife and mother-in-law.

"Technology and digital data obtained even as recently as this month proved to be enough evidence to show Alan DuPras for both murders and both fires," Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said.

DuPras is expected to be in court Thursday morning to answer to those charges.

If convicted, Dupras faces a potential sentence of either death, or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

DuPras was arrested on Sept. 25, and is in custody at the Fresno County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestmurderarsonKingsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News