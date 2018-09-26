Fresno District Attorney files multiple murder and arson charges against Alan DuPras

The Fresno District Attorney has filed multiple murder and arson charges against Alan DuPras for the December killings of his estranged wife and mother-in-law."Technology and digital data obtained even as recently as this month proved to be enough evidence to show Alan DuPras for both murders and both fires," Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said.DuPras is expected to be in court Thursday morning to answer to those charges.If convicted, Dupras faces a potential sentence of either death, or life in prison without the possibility of parole.DuPras was arrested on Sept. 25, and is in custody at the Fresno County Jail.