ARSON INVESTIGATION

Fresno elementary school classroom set on fire

Fresno Fire Department is seeking help in identifying the individuals responsible for an elementary school fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The fire occurred inside a classroom of Edith B. Storey Elementary School, according to fire officials. It caused major fire and smoke damage.

The suspects used an unknown object to smash a small window located on the door before making entry. The suspects set multiple fires while inside.

Fire officials said activation of the sprinkler system did help to extinguish the fire, but caused water damage to the classroom and supplies.

It is the second arson fire at this location within 24 hours.

Those who have information are asked to call Fresno Fire Department Arson Hotline at 621-2776.
