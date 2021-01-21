finance

Fresno receives $15.8 million to help residents with rent, utility payments

Nearly $16 million in federal funding will help Fresno residents pay for housing and utility costs.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly $16 million in federal funding will help Fresno residents pay for housing and utility costs.

These latest funds come from the recent stimulus bill, which is separate from the CARES Act.

The $15.8 million will be used for Fresno's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps residents who are past due on their rent and in need of financial assistance.

Those who are eligible for the program must provide proof that they've been affected by the pandemic. City officials say other conditions may apply.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and city leaders expect the grants to help thousands of people struggling in Fresno.

The city will work to distribute the funds over the next several weeks.

President Joe Biden extended a moratorium on evictions, along with signing a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration.

