Fresno school enrollment numbers stay steady amid statewide decline

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here in Central California, districts are avoiding the dramatic decline in enrollment numbers.

Districts across the state are seeing a sharp drop in enrollment numbers, but Central California seems to be bucking that trend.

In fact, in Fresno County, the number of students enrolled has actually increased in the past year.

Across the state, enrollment this year is down by over 110,000 students, a loss of nearly 2%.

"Coming out of the pandemic, we're definitely seeing an impact on student enrollment," said Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants.

At Clovis Unified, the district saw a slight decrease this year, down roughly 90 students.

"We're down projected enrollment and still seeing a small decrease in what we would have expected," said Avants.

At Fresno Unified, they're actually seeing an increase in students, with over 30 students added this year. As to what's causing the district's stable enrollment numbers, FUSD released a statement, saying in part:

"As we spoke with our colleagues, the collective input is primarily anecdotal. Additional analysis is required to gain more insight into our trends as compared to other's throughout the State. We will say, prior to the pandemic, the district has been fortunate to have stable enrollment trends. Some key factors have previously included stable birth capture rates in the County, migration to the Central Valley as urban cost of living has increased in the Bay Area and Southern California, and foreign migration to the area."

With COVID concerns starting to ease, local districts are hopeful about future enrollment trends.

"The question about vaccination status, the question about wearing masks, are both resolved, so that's helped a lot of families find similar peace," added Avants.

Clovis Unified says they're already seeing an increase in kindergarten and transitional kindergarten enrollment for next year.

To look up your districts enrollment numbers, click here.
