Fresno EOC starts program to help families with overdue water bills

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is taking action to keep the water flowing for families with overdue water bills.

The organization's new "Low Income Household Water Assistance Program" is now accepting applications.

It will help homeowners with overdue bills maintain access to safe drinking water and sewer services.

It's a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to be applied to utility bills.

Benefits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The water assistance program will end in August of 2023.

To find more information or apply for help, visit the Fresno E-O-C website.