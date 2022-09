Large fire breaks out near storage facility in Fresno

A large fire has broken out near a storage facility in Fresno.

Crews responded to Highway 99 and Chestnut Sunday afternoon, just outside of the Derrel's Mini Storage.

The fire broke out in an open field.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles.

At this time, it does not appear that any storage units are involved in the fire.

It is not known what started the blaze.