City of Fresno Manager appoints interim Fresno Fire Chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno has officially appointed Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn interim chief of the Fire Deparment.

Beginning March 2nd, Alcorn will assume the role of Interim Fire Chief, taking over the role following the retirement of Chief Kerri Donis.

Chief Alcorn started his career with the City of Merced Fire Department in 2004 as an engineer and was promoted to chief in 2018.

He joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021 and was recently assigned to oversee the Operations Division.

Over the next few weeks, Chief Alcorn will be working closely with Chief Donis as he prepares to temporarily take on this position.

A nationwide search for a permanent fire chief is currently being conducted.