Meet Fresno's new Fire Chief, Billy Alcorn

Chief Alcorn started his career with the City of Merced Fire Department in 2004 as an engineer and was promoted to chief in 2018.

By Kassandra Gutierrez
Friday, July 21, 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Billy Alcorn has officially been appointed as the new chief of the Fresno Fire Department.

Alcorn has been serving as the interim chief since March, taking over the role following the retirement of Chief Kerri Donis.

Chief Alcorn started his career with the City of Merced Fire Department in 2004 as an engineer and was promoted to chief in 2018.

He has been with the Fresno Fire Department since 2021.

