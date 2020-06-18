building fire

In last 10 years, firefighters have been called to one central Fresno building over 400 times

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno has seen an explosive first half of 2020 as overall calls to service for fire crews are up almost 60%.

Over the last few years, vacant structures have posed a growing threat to the city.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jay Tracy says, "We have these homes that are vacant that people are getting into and setting fires. That home catching on fire has typically exposures around it, meaning neighboring residences that have somebody living in them."

Fire investigators have teamed up with code enforcement, the city attorney's office and police to identify the top 25 problem areas within city limits - places they typically have repeat calls to service.

"You don't know about integrity of the floor, walls, roof, it's predisposed to fire so it's going to go up again quickly," Tracy says.

Since the start of the year, Fresno Fire has been called to 33 abandoned building fires.

Almost 20% of those vacant structure fires happened at what used to be known as the Spirit of Woman facility, but that's not including any nuisance or debris fires. Fresno Fire says over the last decade they've been called here more than 400 times.

Deputy City Attorney Sarah Papazian says, "The owner is a corporation that by all accounts is still active; however we haven't been able to find anyone associated with that corporation."

RELATED: Squatters or vandals burn former Fresno rehab business

The city was able to get the property in the receivership process.

A judge assigned the Stapleton group, out of LA, as the receiver and already the city is seeing progress. Homeless encampments have been removed and 24-hour security is now in place.

As for the future, Fresno Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Manager Rodney Horton says, "Hopefully as we move forward in the process, it transfers over to someone who will actually re-develop the property in accordance with the 2035 development plan."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobuilding firefresnovacant buildingfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Owner of bar where intentional explosion happened in 'disbelief'
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno shopping center
Three-alarm fire erupts at distribution center in SoCal
Texas hotel clerk set on fire by suspect asking for guest list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artists to paint 'Black Lives Matter' in front of City Hall
Majority of Fresno Unified parents want their kids back in class
Central California coronavirus cases
Actor Danny Masterson charged with rape, officials say
Kingsburg woman sentenced to jail for animal cruelty
Algae in California Aqueduct causes water challenges in Dos Palos
Man assaulted, carjacked while working on car in his driveway
Show More
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Suspect arrested after burglary at southwest Fresno Auto Zone
Central Valley "left behind" on federal COVID contracts
3 states report record-breaking 1-day increases in COVID-19 cases
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
More TOP STORIES News