fire

Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a busy Thanksgiving for the Fresno Fire Department.

From the attic to the kitchen, house fires sparked all over Fresno on Thursday, keeping firefighters out of the firehouse and working hard.

The Fresno Fire officials say Thanksgiving is one of its busiest days of the year.

Last year, the fire department saw an increase in fire calls on the holiday.

This year was no different.

A handful of kitchen fires sparked early in the day. Meanwhile, the attic of a home on Hedges Avenue in west central Fresno also caught fire.

One of the larger fires started in an apartment at Butterfly Grove in central Fresno.

"Took our units 90 seconds to get here because we are lucky enough to have a company truck and battalion chief just right down the street, so we were here within 90 seconds," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Dan O'Meara.

Fortunately, swift action by fire crews stopped the fire from spreading to other apartments.

Still, two families could not return home until repairs could be made.

Fire officials across Central California are warning people to think about fire safety this time of year.

"Especially going into the holiday with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, everyone is celebrating. Everyone has extra lights, all those things plugged could cause a fire if overloaded," said Tulare Fire Captain Joanne Bear.

As we head further into the holiday season, fire officials remind people to clean their chimneys before starting their fireplaces. Don't leave anything on the stove unattended, and check to be sure your smoke detectors are working.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofirethanksgivinghouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fire officials sound alarm about protecting homes ahead of holidays
Tourist bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead
1 taken to hospital after Porterville house fire
Don't torch your turkey! Avoid a frying disaster this season
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News