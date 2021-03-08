events

Fresno Greek Fest holding another drive-thru event March 13

Fresno's Greek Fest will continue its drive-thru series this year, offering food to-go.
While the pandemic has paused on the traditional celebration, Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church will hold a drive-thru sale in 2021.

The next Greek food event will be Saturday, March 13.

If you're hoping to pick up some of those tasty dishes next weekend, you'll need to place your order online by Wednesday. You can place those orders by visiting Fresno Greek Fest's website.

The church will continue to host these events every other month through the end of the year.
