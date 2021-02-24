Fresno Grizzlies introduce new MLB affiliate team, the Colorado Rockies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies will introduce their team as the new Low Single-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.The team is holding a virtual press conference at 9:45 am at Chukchansi Park. The team's president Derek Franks and Mayor Jerry Dyer will speak at the event.Last week the minor league team released their game schedule for the 2021 season, with Opening Day kicking off on Tuesday, May 4.The Grizzlies will start their season in San Jose and hold their first home opener against the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday, May 11.The team is scheduled to play 120 games this year, with the season running from May through September.