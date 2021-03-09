taco truck throwdown

Taco Truck Throwdown 10 returning this October with new twist amid pandemic

Organizers say they will be following health guidelines to ensure the experience is safe for fans.

This July 19, 2018 file photo shows a plate of tacos featured at the 8th Annual Taco Truck Throwdown at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mark your calendars, taco fans! The 10th annual Taco Truck Throwdown event is returning this October after the pandemic caused organizers to cancel the taco food truck competition last year.

The Fresno Grizzlies announced Tuesday the event would be coming back with a twist. The team will host several pop-up events as part of their "Taco Tour," featuring groups of local taco trucks across the city.

The event has continuously grown in popularity and usually brings thousands to Chukchansi Park each summer. Officials say due to the pandemic, the smaller events will help them control the number of people in attendance.



It will also allow for even more local taco trucks to participate.

It all leads up to the finale showdown on Saturday, October 23, at Chukchansi Park.

Tickets are on sale now at FresnoTacos.com. Each ticket is $27.

The Fresno Grizzlies say they'll release more information about the event as the date nears.
