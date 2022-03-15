WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Equity Report
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Localish
The Maddy Report
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
fight
Students arrested after fight at Fresno High School
Police say at least six students were arrested for fighting.
KFSN
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Students arrested after fight at Fresno High School
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Fresno High School students could be charged for assaulting a police officer after a fight broke out on campus.
It happened Monday afternoon at the central Fresno school.
Police say at least six students were arrested for fighting.
Four were cited and released, and two others were booked into juvenile hall.
It's still unclear why the students were fighting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno central
arrest
fight
student arrested
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIGHT
Man charged with felony battery for SoFi Stadium altercation
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Arrest made after vendor caught vandalizing CA taco stand
Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant: Police
TOP STORIES
Partial remains of Valley man found, family searching for answers
Lacking funding, White House to scale back COVID response efforts
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine
Valley farmer robbed by thieves, sheriff's office investigating
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
Fresno police ID suspect accused of stabbing teen at Fashion Fair Mall
Suspected overdose at Caruthers High not caused by fentanyl: Police
Show More
2 shot outside Bakersfield mall, police investigating
Gas price relief? Record prices driving debate in California
1 killed in crash on Highway 41 in Madera County, authorities say
Fresno Irrigation District delaying water deliveries
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $336,000
More TOP STORIES News