2 injured after gunman breaks into southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after a violent confrontation inside a southeast Fresno home on Monday.It happened before 2 am on Belgravia and Sylmar Avenues near Church and Peach.Fresno police say an armed suspect burst into the house, and there was an altercation.The woman was able to get to a neighbor's house to call 911.The couple was taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The extent of their injuries wasn't released.Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the attack."We haven't been able to speak with the victims just yet to get a detailed statement. We really don't have any idea what took place inside the residence prior to our arrival," said Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs.It's unclear if the suspect took anything from the couple's home.Police have not provided a description of the suspect at this time.