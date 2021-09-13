break-in

2 injured after gunman breaks into southeast Fresno home

Fresno police say an armed suspect burst into the house, and there was an altercation.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 injured after gunman breaks into southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after a violent confrontation inside a southeast Fresno home on Monday.

It happened before 2 am on Belgravia and Sylmar Avenues near Church and Peach.

Fresno police say an armed suspect burst into the house, and there was an altercation.

The woman was able to get to a neighbor's house to call 911.

The couple was taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The extent of their injuries wasn't released.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the attack.

"We haven't been able to speak with the victims just yet to get a detailed statement. We really don't have any idea what took place inside the residence prior to our arrival," said Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs.

It's unclear if the suspect took anything from the couple's home.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeasthome invasionattackbreak inarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREAK-IN
Man allegedly breaks into Fresno apartment, threatens woman
CA father tackles sex offender who broke into daughter's room
Man arrested after standoff near Hanford, deputies say
Caught on camera: Bear seen opening car door, may have broken into other vehicles
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News