Man accused of stabbing mom's boyfriend to death in Fresno to appear in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of Fresno's first homicide of the year is set to go before a judge Thursday afternoon.
Police arrested 32-year-old Aaron Brown after they say he killed his mother's boyfriend last Friday.
The victim was identified as 69-year-old Gary Bishop.
Brown lived at an apartment on White and Jackson with his mother and Bishop.
Police say the couple had a disagreement over property, which upset Brown.
That's when he allegedly stabbed Bishop.
Brown is now facing a murder charge for the deadly attack.