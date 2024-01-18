  • Full Story
Man accused of stabbing mom's boyfriend to death in Fresno to appear in court

Thursday, January 18, 2024 9:28PM
The man accused of Fresno's first homicide of the year is set to go before a judge Thursday afternoon.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of Fresno's first homicide of the year is set to go before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested 32-year-old Aaron Brown after they say he killed his mother's boyfriend last Friday.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Gary Bishop.

Brown lived at an apartment on White and Jackson with his mother and Bishop.

Police say the couple had a disagreement over property, which upset Brown.

That's when he allegedly stabbed Bishop.

Brown is now facing a murder charge for the deadly attack.

