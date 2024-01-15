Man stabbed to death by girlfriend's son in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was killed in Fresno's first homicide of 2024 has been identified as 69-year-old Gary Bishop.

Police say the deadly stabbing happened at about 8 pm Friday at an apartment complex on White near Jackson Avenue.

Officers found Bishop stabbed in his upper body. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Detectives later learned Bishop lived at the home with his long-time girlfriend and her son, 32-year-old Aaron Brown.

They believe there was an argument between Bishop and Brown's mother over property, which escalated and allegedly led Brown to stab Bishop.

Officers later arrested Brown early Sunday morning.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for one count of murder.