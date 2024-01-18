Murder charge filed against Fresno man accused of killing mother's boyfriend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prosecutors have filed a murder charge for a deadly stabbing in east central Fresno last Friday.

32-year-old Aaron Brown was arrested after police say he killed his mother's boyfriend.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Gary Bishop.

He was stabbed at an apartment near White and Jackson.

Police say Brown lived with his mother and Bishop.

Investigators say the couple had a disagreement over property, which upset Brown.

That's when they say he stabbed Bishop.

Brown was sentenced to prison for robbery, assault and burglary in 20-11.

He was released in July of last year.

Police say Brown was arrested last Monday on possession of ammunition but was released the following day due to overcrowding.

He's set to be in court on Thursday.