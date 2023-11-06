Fresno hospice nurse battling cancer to enter next round of chemotherapy

A Fresno hospice nurse battling stage four colon cancer gathered his family Sunday to express his love and appreciation for them.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Teng Moua is a hospice nurse in Fresno. He has worked in the field for over a decade. He cares for people during their most challenging time in life. But now, Moua has been dealt one of the most difficult challenges in his life.

"Even as an RN, we know what to do. But when you're that person being diagnosed, it's a different vision. It's a different story being the patient," said Moua.

Action News talked to Moua from his hospital bed last month ahead of his first round of chemotherapy. He told us he was having a difficult time during treatment. Since then, he's left the hospital and has been able to spend time with his pregnant wife and three young children.

"I think I've had a lot of energy in the past two or three days, so I can go out, move around and spend more time with my family and be more proactive," said Moua.

On Sunday, Teng gathered his friends and family to express his love and appreciation for them before he endures his next round of cancer treatment.

"We are very fearful that things may not be the same after Tuesday. Tuesday he's starting his second round of chemo. So, he's really afraid that he may not be able to talk as much or be as coherent as of now," said his friend, Kham Lee.

Friends describe Moua as the most generous and kind man. Always giving his time and support to not only his family but his friends too. Now, they say it's their time to return the favor.

"Sometimes when I feel down, I just think back about all the support that they've given me. I'm not going through this by myself, I have a whole lot of support from the community," said Moua.

And it's the support that keeps him optimistic about life after cancer. As he comforts his heartbroken mother, Moua plans for the future.

"Cancer is not gonna win, so basically, I'm not afraid of cancer," said Moua.

Moua hasn't been able to work since his diagnosis. He's taken a leave of absence from work. And he is the sole provider for his pregnant wife and three small children.

Friends have set up a donation page, if you'd like to help them during this challenging time, you can click here.

