Fresno irrigation water deliveries begin but future deliveries remain unclear

July water deliveries remain uncertain and will depend on future hydrology, precipitation, and weather.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Irrigation District (FID) will begin water deliveries Tuesday, but it's unclear if deliveries will be extended past the end of the month.

The FID's Board of Directors made the decision at its April meeting, determining there was enough data available to commit irrigation supplies for June.

Fresno Irrigation District officials say they're continuing to track updates from the Airborne Snow Observatories, the National Weather Service, and the California Department of Water Resources.

While the FID receives most of its surface water supplies from the Kings River, it also receives San Joaquin River supplies from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's Central Valley Project.

Last week, federal water reclamation for Central California was reduced significantly, with allocation for municipal and industrial water service contractors north and south of the Delta is reduced from 55% to 25%.

Meanwhile, the 5% allocation for the Central Valley project's agriculture water service contractors is now 0%.

Dry conditions continue to affect California, with more than 74% of the state being in an extreme drought.

