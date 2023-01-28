Fresno man dives into the 'Shark Tank'

The CEO of "CopyKeyboard," who is a Fresno resident, did a deep dive with some of the fiercest sharks ever captured on TV.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man did a deep dive with some of the fiercest sharks ever captured on TV.

Scotty Trujillo is the CEO of the Copy Keyboard.

The former Fresno State bulldog got to visit the "Shark Tank" Friday night.

Touting the "Tik Tok Famous" timesaving tool, Scotty introduced the world to the Copy Keyboard.

He asked sharks for $40,000 for 25 percent equity in his company.

In addition to navigating tough questions from the tank... Scotty captivated the audience and the sharks with his energetic personality and charm.

Unfortunately, he walked away without a deal but maintained his positive attitude saying the experience was a dream come true.