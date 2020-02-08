Fresno man convicted for murdering teenager in 2018 robbery that turned deadly

A Fresno man was found guilty on Friday for murdering a teenager in a 2018 robbery that turned deadly, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office has announced.
Kyrone Jaray Haygood Jr., 20, was convicted of shooting and killing 19-year-old Wenshil Brandon Saechao on August 24, 2018.
Saechao, who was also from Fresno, was left for dead in the front yard of a home near Fountain Way and Wapoma.
Haygood Jr. faces a sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole when he's sentenced in March.
