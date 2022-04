FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 30-year-old man is in Fresno police custody after allegedly shooting his parents dead on Sunday afternoon.The shooting happened at a home in the area of N 10th Street and E Stuart Ave in northeast Fresno just before 3:30 pm.Police say they arrived at the home to find the suspect with his dead father on the front lawn. Inside, they found the suspect's mother, who was also dead.Police say the suspect appeared to be uninjured. They do not yet have any information on what led to the shooting.N 10th Street will remain closed for several hours as homicide detective carry out an investigation.