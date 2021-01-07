WATCH TODAY: Mayor Jerry Dyer, other Fresno City Council members to be publicly sworn in at City Hall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=9388532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As he took the oath of office, Dyer said he could feel the added weight on his shoulders.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer will take part in a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Thursday morning.The new mayor took the oath of office in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Dyer will be sworn in publicly at 9:00 am.Several members of the Fresno City Council will also take part in today's swearing-in ceremony.Councilmembers Mike Karbassi, and Garry Bredefeld will be sworn into office for another term, while Tyler Maxwell will be sworn-in for the first time representing District 4.Councilmember Paul Caproiglio and former Mayor Lee Brand will be giving farewell addresses at the ceremony.The swearing-in of Mayor Dyer will take place after the councilmembers take their oaths.The rest of the scheduled City Council meeting will take place at 1:30 pm by Zoom.