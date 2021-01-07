WATCH TODAY: Mayor Jerry Dyer, other Fresno City Council members to be publicly sworn in at City Hall

The new mayor took the oath of office in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Dyer will be sworn in publicly at 9:00 am.
We will be streaming Mayor Dyer's public swearing-in at 9:00 am. Check back here to watch it live.
RELATED: Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Several members of the Fresno City Council will also take part in today's swearing-in ceremony.
Councilmembers Mike Karbassi, and Garry Bredefeld will be sworn into office for another term, while Tyler Maxwell will be sworn-in for the first time representing District 4.
Councilmember Paul Caproiglio and former Mayor Lee Brand will be giving farewell addresses at the ceremony.
The swearing-in of Mayor Dyer will take place after the councilmembers take their oaths.
The rest of the scheduled City Council meeting will take place at 1:30 pm by Zoom.