WATCH TODAY: Mayor Jerry Dyer, other Fresno City Council members to be publicly sworn in at City Hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer will take part in a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Thursday morning.

The new mayor took the oath of office in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Dyer will be sworn in publicly at 9:00 am.

We will be streaming Mayor Dyer's public swearing-in at 9:00 am. Check back here to watch it live.

As he took the oath of office, Dyer said he could feel the added weight on his shoulders.



Several members of the Fresno City Council will also take part in today's swearing-in ceremony.

Councilmembers Mike Karbassi, and Garry Bredefeld will be sworn into office for another term, while Tyler Maxwell will be sworn-in for the first time representing District 4.

Councilmember Paul Caproiglio and former Mayor Lee Brand will be giving farewell addresses at the ceremony.

The swearing-in of Mayor Dyer will take place after the councilmembers take their oaths.

The rest of the scheduled City Council meeting will take place at 1:30 pm by Zoom.
