FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's day one on the job for Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.City officials shared a video of Dyer being sworn into office on Tuesday morning.Dyer previously served as the police chief of the Fresno Police Department. He retired in 2019.Mayor Dyer will be publicly sworn in on Thursday.On Monday, former mayor Lee Brand officially ended his term in office. He served as Fresno's mayor for the past 12 years.Brand said he is now working on a book.