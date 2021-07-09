Fresno Mazda offering a free car service appointment to Central Valley educators

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley car dealer is taking action to show appreciation for teachers.Fresno Mazda is kicking off its second Essential Car Care Program as a way to say thank you to education workers who are heading back to school.The dealer is offering them a complimentary car service, regardless of the model or make of their car.Fresno Mazda's general manager Freddy Flores said teachers had faced unprecedented challenges this past year. The dealer wants to recognize their efforts and selflessness."We've had a year of homeschooling. I have four kids myself and know how tough it's been, so it's a token of appreciation. Absolutely no charge and no commitment or anything has to do with our brand but to show that we stand behind and want to recognize these educators," said Flores.Education workers will need to show proof of occupation, such as an employment ID badge or pay stub.Ten appointments will be made daily at the dealership on a first-come, first-serve basis.It's the second time the local dealership has hosted this program.Their first effort provided 500 complimentary car services to healthcare workers at the height of the pandemic.You can go to the Fresno Mazda website to book an appointment.The program runs through August 31.