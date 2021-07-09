automotive

Fresno Mazda offering a free car service appointment to Central Valley educators

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Mazda offering a free car service appointment to Central Valley educators

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley car dealer is taking action to show appreciation for teachers.

Fresno Mazda is kicking off its second Essential Car Care Program as a way to say thank you to education workers who are heading back to school.

The dealer is offering them a complimentary car service, regardless of the model or make of their car.

Fresno Mazda's general manager Freddy Flores said teachers had faced unprecedented challenges this past year. The dealer wants to recognize their efforts and selflessness.

"We've had a year of homeschooling. I have four kids myself and know how tough it's been, so it's a token of appreciation. Absolutely no charge and no commitment or anything has to do with our brand but to show that we stand behind and want to recognize these educators," said Flores.

Education workers will need to show proof of occupation, such as an employment ID badge or pay stub.

Ten appointments will be made daily at the dealership on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It's the second time the local dealership has hosted this program.

Their first effort provided 500 complimentary car services to healthcare workers at the height of the pandemic.

You can go to the Fresno Mazda website to book an appointment.

The program runs through August 31.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnoeducationautomotiveteacherscommunitycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTOMOTIVE
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Stolen catalytic converters found, 2 detained in Merced
Gas prices drop slightly in Fresno County
Shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate napping experience
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News