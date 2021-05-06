missing person

UPDATE: Fresno police say missing 32-year-old man found safe

Fresno police searching for missing 32-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: William Barbour has been found safe. Thank you to all those who helped search for him.

Original story follows.
-------------------

Fresno police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who recently moved to Fresno from the Friant area.

Officials say 32-year-old William Barbour was last seen around 8:00 pm near Pinedale and Maroa in northwest Fresno.

Police say he has a diminished mental capacity and a neurological condition that causes him to walk with a limp, which puts him at risk for falling.

Barbour is 5'9" and is medium build. He has short red hair and a small goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

