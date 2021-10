FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 67-year-old man.Authorities say Charlie Vang was last seen on Sunday, June 13, while attending a funeral service on Chestnut Avenue, south of McKinley Avenue, around 11:30 pm. Police were contacted for a missing person report on Tuesday, June 15.Vang is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He was wearing a black suit, white shirt and red tie when he disappeared.He is from Del Rey.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.