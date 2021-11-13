NFL player from Fresno starts non-profit in honor of slain friend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Central High football standout is taking action to give back to the community - after his best friend was recently shot and killed.Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson is spearheading a new non-profit in his friend's honor - with hopes of helping families during the holidays.Those who knew him say Kev'Vion Schrubb had a smile that would light up a room, an infectious personality that drew you in, along with a heart of gold.But tragically his life was cut short when the 22-year-old was gunned down on August 8 near Fresno State."Everything he did, from his friends to his family to his community, he just wanted to give back," says Johnson.In 2018, Kev'Vion started the clothing brand 'No Love,' and would often donate apparel to those experiencing homelessness and to Valley Children's Hospital.Now his best friend, NFL player Jaylon Johnson, is using his platform to start the Kevvy's Vision Project, a non-profit that looks to continue the work Kev'vion started by helping local families during difficult times."He had a lot of things going that he wanted to make happen and I just want to be able to continue that on in his honor. Really one of the biggest things is giving stuff back to the community whether it's clothes or being able to help the less fortunate out or the homeless anything like that because that's something he took pride in doing especially in his community," says Johnson.The non-profit is partnering with Highway City Community Development for its first big event on December 18th.Kevvy's Vision Project will select 100 families for a special Christmas giveaway."We're going to be providing food, gifts, activities and that day they will get a hot meal, a bag of groceries, they'll come and get their presents, they'll be able to wrap their presents. There will be an arts and crafts station, hot chocolate, cake walks so we'll have a full thing planned," says Ashley Highsmith-Johnson, who works with the project.For more information on how you can register go to Kevvy's Vision Project on all social media platforms.Detectives are still investigating the shooting that killed Kev'Vion. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.