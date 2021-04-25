City of Fresno reaches $4.9 million settlement with family of boy shot and killed by police in 2017

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has reached a settlement with a family following a deadly shooting involving the Fresno Police Department.
In 2017, 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta-Golding was shot and killed by an officer as he was running away from authorities.
Murrietta-Golding and his brother were considered suspects in a deadly shooting in April 2017. Police had attempted to detain Murrietta-Golding earlier in a shopping center parking lot near Shaw and Fresno, but he ran away.
He jumped over a fence at a child care center and made it about eight steps in the yard before Officer Ray Villalvazo fired the deadly shot.
Murrietta-Golding's older brother was eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter in that deadly shooting investigation.
The City of Fresno just recently reached a settlement in the case involving Murrietta-Golding for $4.9 million.
Michael Haddad, the attorney representing one of the families, told Action News, "This tragic shooting of a child was totally unnecessary and sickening to anyone who saw the video. The city of Fresno did the right thing by paying Isaiah's parents the largest settlement in Fresno's history."
