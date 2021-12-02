Fresno Pacific returning to in-person graduation ceremonies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific is resuming in-person graduation ceremonies.The university is also giving previous graduates the chance to walk.FPU has held all of its commencements virtually the last two years.The first in-person ceremony will be held next Saturday, December 11.The graduations will be held at 9 am and 2 pm at the Fresno Fairgrounds.Graduates from the Spring 2021 and 2020 classes are invited to participate.Graduates, staff members and faculty will be required to wear a mask.Audience members are also encouraged to do so.