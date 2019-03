Fresno Pacific University

EMBED >More News Videos Colleges use data from the FAFSA to determine grants, scholarships, and other aid you may qualify for.

Locations:

Colleges use data from the FAFSA to determine grants, scholarships, and other aid you may qualify for. Visit FAFSA.gov to get started today.If you transfer with an AA or AS degree and qualifying GPA, with the right degree completion program, and a knowledgable advisor, you can graduate in two years.College graduates with a bachelor's degree earn almost twice as much over their lifetime than their peers with high school diplomas.Being the first in your family to go to college sets an example for your siblings and family members. A college degree assures you a more successful future and makes you a great role model.Veterans should be sure to apply to Yellow Ribbon colleges or universities that offer all the financial benefits of the program and understands the veteran mindset.If you are thinking about going back to college to finish what you started but don't think you have the time, consider a college or university that offers night classes for adult students or consider online options.559-453-20001717 S. Chestnut Ave.Fresno, CA 93702Phone: 559-453-2000Email: admin@fresno.eduOffice hours:Mon - Fri: 8:00am - 5:00pmFriday summer hours: 8:00am - 12:00pm11000 River Run Blvd.Suite 200Bakersfield, CA 93311Phone: 661-617-4500Fax: 661-617-3218Office hours:Mon - Thur: 8:00am - 6:00pmFri: 8:00am - 5:00pm105 W. El Portal DriveMerced, CA 95348Phone: 209-354-5900Office hours:Mon - Thur: 8:00am - 6:00pmFri: 8:00am - 5:00pm5 River Park Place WestSuite 303Fresno, CA 93720Phone: 559-573-7800Office hours:Mon - Thur: 8:00am - 6:00pmFri: 8:00am - 5:00pm245 N. Plaza DriveVisalia, CA 93291Phone: 559-302-4100Office hours:Mon - Thurs: 8:00am - 6:00pmFri: 8:00am - 5:00pm