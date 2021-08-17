Fresno Philharmonic audiences must have COVID vaccine or negative test at concerts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The music of the Fresno Philharmonic will return to fans in person this year, but you'll need more than your ticket to attend.Audience members will need to wear masks and bring proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to go to the indoor concerts this fall.Those tests and results will need to come within 72 hours of the concert day.The Philharmonic will also require all performers, crew members and staff at its concerts to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.The Fresno Philharmonic returns to live indoor concert performances on September 11 and September 12.Those concerts will be held at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall on the Clovis North High School Campus.