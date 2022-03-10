phishing

Fresno officials speak on $400K phishing scam; losses won't be recovered

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno officials speak on $400K phishing scam; losses won't be recovered

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Hall is at the center of an international hacking scam.

The city confirmed to Action News hackers based outside the United States were able to steal $400,000 in taxpayer money back in November 2020.

Mayor Jerry Dyer spoke to the media Wednesday after this story was first published by The Fresno Bee.

"The contractor had been sending regular invoices to the city for payment, and the city during the time received an invoice from what was thought to be that contractor," said Dyer.

Dyer says the hackers targeted large invoices related to the construction of a new $7 million police station in Southeast Fresno.

"It mirrored the invoices that they had revived in the past, almost identical, the difference was a different bank number," added Dyer.

"Any given day, they are blocking thousands of spam and attempting to defraud the city or enter a virus into our system. As a city, we spent millions of dollars recently to upgrade our security systems," said Councilmember Miguel Arias, representing District 3.

City officials explained that they kept quiet on the situation at the request of the FBI to prevent disrupting other ongoing cases that could be linked to the same scammer, also stating that they do not believe that the previous administration played a role in the scam or covering up any emails.

"A city council member who had sent an email to the city manager regarding the case turned that over to the Fresno Bee. That email did not contain the words wire fraud, which is why it was not discovered in the search conducted by the information services department," explained Dyer.

"We do believe that there is little to no chance that we will receive our money back, that we've lost, but it's an important lesson for the whole community to learn," added Arias.

At this time, officials have recovered around $1,600 dollars, calling this the largest financial loss in the city's history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnojerry dyerfresno city councilphishing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHISHING
Zelle scams rising: How to avoid losing thousands of dollars
More than 1 billion CVS data records accidentally exposed, researcher says
Officials warn of this text message scam going around
Have you received this message from FedEx? It could be a scam
TOP STORIES
Consequences coming after Sanger special needs student smacked by aide
Police investigating deadly shooting in NE Fresno
Housing Watch: Big spike in home prices in Los Banos
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
Volunteers work to clean up illegal dump sites in Coalinga
Possible increase in train use amid high gas prices in Valley
Show More
Kaiser officials, COVID survivor reflect on 2 years of pandemic
Fresno 7-Eleven store robbed at gunpoint
Armed suspects pose as candy vendors to rob CA home, police say
Visalia Unified School District announces new superintendent
Man accused of killing 32-year-old girlfriend in Corcoran
More TOP STORIES News