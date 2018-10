A man believed to be responsible for a string of fast-food robberies in Fresno is finally off the streets.Police said 44-year-old Shawn Brewer, over the course of three months, robbed a Little Ceasar's Pizza, Wendy's, McDonald's, and Burger King.Detectives tell us Brewer is a parolee who left the Bay Area without consent from his probation officer. He was arrested at home in Southwest Fresno and faces four counts of robbery and violation of parole.