Fresno Police launch new dispatch system to help officers respond faster

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new high-tech tool will help the Fresno Police Department respond to emergency calls.Fresno police launched the new and improved Computer-Aided Dispatch or "CAD" system at the end of last month.It was designed over the last four years in partnership with the company AXON.Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says the system provides real-time mapping for dispatchers and officers.They can respond faster with safety in mind, and officers can go to a scene more prepared."If there's too much white noise, officers don't really know what they're responding to, so this will help us make sense of that information all in the time that it takes for a person to dial a phone and an officer to get there," said Fresno Police Capt. Don Gross.Police say Fresno averages 1,100 911 calls a day and thousands of non-emergency calls.At any time, information may need to be sent out to more than 750 officers and a couple of hundred city personnel.The old system had been operating for more than 20 years.The chief said they've already seen success with the system that's the first of its kind."We are the very first city to launch AXON CAD in the entire world, and we're very proud of that. We have something that is cutting edge that is the highest quality in technology," said Balderrama.