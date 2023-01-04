Police identify suspect in Fresno's first homicide of the year

Detectives say they believe 26-year-old Joel Rodriguez shot and killed 30-year-old Steven Montano on New Year's Day.

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fresno on New Year's Day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police department has identified a suspect in the city's first homicide of the year.

Detectives say they believe 26-year-old Joel Rodriguez shot and killed 30-year-old Steven Montano on New Year's Day.

The shooting happened at the Parks at Fig Garden Apartments on Fruit and Saginaw.

Montano was rushed to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are asking for the public's help finding Rodriquez.

Anyone with information on his location is to call Fresno Police detectives at (559) 621-2449. Call Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867) to do so anonymously.